Six more horses found shot dead in Kentucky, brings total to 21

Authorities say six more horses have been found fatally shot near a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky.

WYMT-TV reports the horses appear to have been killed during the same shooting that killed at least 15 other horses along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line.

The Floyd County sheriff has said the scene looked like a battlefield. The station says a $20,000 reward is being offered for information on the shootings.

Authorities have said some of the slain horses were young and some were pregnant.

12/23/2019 6:30:05 AM (GMT -5:00)