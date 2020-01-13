Six residents, two dogs safe after Knoxville house fire

Six people and two dogs are safe after their home on Cherry Tree Lane caught fire early Monday morning.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, the residents of the home woke up after they smelled smoke at 4:30 a.m., then discovered fire in a wall beside the home's fireplace.

Two unsuccessful attempts to extinguish the fire were made before calling 911.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting with the family's temporary needs.

