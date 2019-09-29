Six residents displaced after fire in Knoxville

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 6425 Trousdale in Knoxville, Tenn.

According to reports from KFD, several neighbors had called in the fire that happened at 5:53 pm. They explained they saw heavy black smoke coming from the eves of the home.

Firefighters had to force entry into the home and found the fire was coming from the basement of the home with smoke being on the main level of the residence.

Reports say additional help was used to search for possible victims of the fire but none were found.

Within the first 25 minutes, firefighters contained the issue.

Six residents are left without a home and will be relying on the American Red Cross for assistance. No injuries were reported.

