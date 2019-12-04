'Skate East Towne Mall they can't catch us all' event goes viral

There are a lot of questions about the future of East Towne Mall, but now some Facebook users are taking matters into their own hands.

An event called "Skate East Towne Mall They Can't Catch Us All!!!!" has hundreds of users "interested" in participating.

According to Facebook, the event is set for January 30, 2020.

The about section simply says, "It's been a dream of mine to skate since I was a kid to skate inside East Towne Mall, thrash away."

