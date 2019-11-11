Skechers opens first Knoxville location

Skechers will open its first Knoxville location in the Pinnacle at Turkey Creek shopping center.

The store will celebrate its grand opening Thursday, Nov. 14. During the opening celebration, the store will offer a buy one get on half off deal on all items excluding clearance.

Refreshments and drinks will also be available for customers.

Skechers will bring 10 new jobs to the center. If you are interested, you can apply online.

Skechers offers a variety of performance and lifestyle-focused footwear.

