Man's skeletal remains identified after Cookeville tornado

Police in Tennessee have identified skeletal remains found during a March search for victims of a deadly tornado as a man they believed to have been homeless.

The Cookeville Police Department on Wednesday identified the remains found March 4 in a collapsed tent in a wooded area as 34-year-old Brian Matthew Keserich.

Police say he was originally from Kentucky with no last known address.

Police say the death remains under investigation but no foul play is suspected.

In March, tornado-producing storms tore through Middle Tennessee, killing 25 people, including 19 in Putnam County, which includes Cookeville.