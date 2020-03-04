Death investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Putnam Co.

Officials in Putnam County said skeletal remains were discovered during the search for missing and injured after storms devastated Middle Tennessee.

At least 25 people are dead, 18 from Putnam County, after tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on March 3.

On March 4, the Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said that, as crews searched the area, they found skeletal remains. Investigators do not believe the remains are related to the storms.

Officials held a press conference on March 4.

Sheriff Parish said the remains appeared to have been there for quite some time. The Cookeville Police Department is taking over the death investigation.

Officials said there were no more updates on the remains as of Wednesday.

If you would like to help the tornado victims, go here.

