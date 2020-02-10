Driving in rain? How to avoid hydroplaning

How much rain does it take to be at risk of hydroplaning?

Wet roads can make for dangerous driving conditions (Source: WVLT)

Officials said it only takes water as deep as a nickel to be at risk. That means only one-twelfth of an inch of water is needed to cause hydroplaning.

Tony Odom said he has hydroplaned before and believes it is a major factor drivers should watch out for.

"It was scary," said Tony Odom. "We've seen a lot of puddles of water and hydroplaning is a bad, main, major factor we have to watch out for."

Experts say if you're hydroplaning, don't break and don't panic.

"The reason why people wreck is because they drive too fast for the conditions," said Randy Jenkins, a driving instructor in Knoxville.

Experts say there are ways to prepare before you hit the road.

"Having the proper tire pressure in your vehicle is important for the tires," Jenkins said. "I recommend that people put nitrogen in their tires versus air. It has the consistency and pressure levels versus air."

Odom has advice for other drivers.

"Definitely go the speed limit or less. If you see a puddle of water you're coming up on slow down before you get to it. Hold the steering wheel good and tight as you go into it. Because when you hit the water it can jerk the wheel out of your hand," said Odom.

"The best advice is to stay home if you don't have to go," explained Jenkins.

