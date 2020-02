The Tennessee Department of Transportation said Northshore Drive is down to one lane due to a slide on the edge of the road.

Northshore Drive is down to one lane just east of the Concord Road roundabout in Farragut.

Temporary signals are being installed, TDOT said. Geotechnical engineers are on site assessing the situation.

Officials said there was no timeframe for when the road would be open.

