Helping small businesses

As small businesses begin to reopen, personal protection equipment (PPE) and sanitary supplies are hard to come by," They have been hard to come by and especially as people were gearing to open back up we were discovering that they really were with any kind of quantity," says Knoxville City Councilwoman Janet Testerman.

That’s why a group of volunteers and business leaders like representative Rick Staples and Councilwoman Janet Testerman are stepping up to help. Testerman says, "With that we started to put together these starter kits is what we called them in order to distribute free of charge to small businesses."

So they provided us with this special kind of washable and reusable masks that I can give to my employees and they also provided us with that liquid gold, they provided us with hand sanitizer, says Navitat Sales Director Ben Ream.

Small Business Care Knox was created to provide small business, like Navitat Canopy Adventures, with the items they need to, both get their doors open, and keep their employees and customers safe as they work to reopen. Ream adds, " It's depressing when you can't go outside when you can't go do things and you feel like you have to stay away from everything so enabling us to provide a positive experience for our customers and the community at large is just a wonderful thing."

Testerman adds, As long as people are in need and we've got the supplies and we're continuing to see the need then we'll do it as long as we can."

If you’d like to help the cause please visit the Small Business Care Knox site in Facebook.

Copyright WVLT News. All rights reserved.