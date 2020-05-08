Small attractions open in Sevier County

As a part of Tennessee's phased reopening, small attractions such as mini-golf and bowling alleys were allowed to reopen May 8.

Crave Golf in Sevier Couny has a new look. Around the indoor and outdoor course you’ll find signs promoting social distancing, markings on the floor and temperature screens when going inside as well as more cleaning.

It’s part of the reopening guidelines in Governor Bill Lee’s Tennessee Pledge.

“Hand sanitizer is the new norm, face masks recommended. All employees are wearing them. We’re also temperature screening guests and employees as well before they are allowed to enter,” said Josh Mayberry with Crave Golf Club.

The company, Top Concepts, plans to open its other attractions like Top Jump and Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud and Adventure Park this weekend.

You can get $5 admission to the show and help out a local food bank.

“Five dollars for tickets for Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud plus five canned goods. All of those canned goods are donated to Sevier County Food Ministry, we know their food supply has been depleted, and we’re wanting to help replenish that,” said Mayberry.

All employees are wearing face masks and they have set up one way areas.

