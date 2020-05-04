Small rocks found in some Healthy Choice power bowls

Conagra Brands recalled nearly 130,763 pounds of Healthy Choice power bowls.

The manufacturer said it received reports that small rocks were found in some bowls.

The following bowls were identified as part of an alert sent out through the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a 'best by' date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

Those bowls also have establishment number “P115” printed next to the lot code.

Bowls were shipped across the U.S. and to Canada.

Contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care by calling 1-800-672-8240 or emailing Consumer.Care@conagra.com with questions or to ask for a refund.

