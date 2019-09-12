Small town football is more than just a game in Blount County

Small town football is more than just a game in East Tennessee. Look no further than high school football rivalry games for evidence.

WVLT News went out to one of the biggest rivalry games of the year: Alcoa vs. Maryville on Thursday night.

Both teams are located in Blount County. Only four miles separate them. One person said, "If you win this game, you own the county."

It may not be the championship, but for students and fans, it's the one that means the most.

The stage is so big, it drew out 'The Voice' star Chris Blue, who sang the National Anthem before the game.

By the end of the night, Maryville got bragging rights, 17-3.

Alcoa will need to wait quite some time before they can take the crown.

