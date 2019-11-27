Smart-home tech kits being given to some Kentuckians

Individuals in Kentucky with disabilities may receive smart-home technology kits from the state.

According to KFVS, a new program, My New Kentucky Smart Home, will be loaning smart-home technology to help people with paralysis become more independent.

Under the program, the kits will be loaned for three months to allow people to automate various functions in their home. KFVS reported the kits are valued from $1,000 to $1,500. The kits come with a Google Home or Amazon Alexa device, smart lights and outlets, motion sensors and carbon monoxide detectors.

KFVS said towards the end of the three months, the Kentucky Assistive Technology Services Network will help people secure funding to purchase their own equipment.

The program can help serve about 65 individuals at a time, KFVS reported and was funded through the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

