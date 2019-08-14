Smokey named one of the greatest mascots in college football history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Smokey the bluetick coonhound landed a spot on the Sports Illustrated
greatest mascots in college history list.
Smokey came in at number 10.
The rest of the list includes:
9: Syracuse University: Otto the Orange
8: Western Kentucky University: Big Red
7: University of South Carolina: Cocky the Gamecock
6: University of Colorado: Ralphie the Buffalo
5: Stanford University: The Tree
4: University of Texas: Bevo
3 : Louisiana State University: Mike the Tiger
2: University of Oregon: The Duck
1: University of Georgia: Uga
Do you agree with the ranking order?
Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.