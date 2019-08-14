Smokey named one of the greatest mascots in college football history

Smokey the bluetick coonhound landed a spot on the Sports Illustrated

greatest mascots in college history list.

Smokey came in at number 10.

The rest of the list includes:

9: Syracuse University: Otto the Orange

8: Western Kentucky University: Big Red

7: University of South Carolina: Cocky the Gamecock

6: University of Colorado: Ralphie the Buffalo

5: Stanford University: The Tree

4: University of Texas: Bevo

3 : Louisiana State University: Mike the Tiger

2: University of Oregon: The Duck

1: University of Georgia: Uga

Do you agree with the ranking order?

