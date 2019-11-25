Smokey supports BasketVols

Smokey made an appearance at the Vols game against Chattanooga on Monday night.

Smokey is ready to make his announcing debut during this Vols-Mocs matchup! Tip-off set for 7:00 on SEC Network. pic.twitter.com/atbjYzCbZ4 — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) November 25, 2019

Smokey was named among the greatest mascots in college football history this year. Plus, the Bluetick Hound was officially dubbed Tennessee's state dog this summer.

The prolific dog has been part of the Vols history for 65 years. After General Neyland stepped down, the University of Tennessee started looking for a mascot and had its eyes set on a hound. So, they held a contest and let the students decide. Rev. Bill Brooks brought in his prize-winning Bluetick Coonhound.

Smokey will be at the Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday night to cheer on the BasketVols as they take on Chattanooga and hope to keep their home game winning streak.

