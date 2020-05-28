2020 Smoky Mountain Opry show canceled for remainder of year

The 2020 Smoky Mountain Opry show has been canceled for the remainder of the year.

The show was opened the last weekend of February and closed 'indefinitely' March 16 due to the coronavirus. Thursday, May 28 officials with the opry announced that the show will be canceled for the rest of the 2020 year.

SMO spokesperson Pete Owens said the decision came after social distancing guidelines for theaters were released for Tennessee.

