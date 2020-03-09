Great Smoky Mountain National Park needs volunteer hikers

If you love hiking this is your chance to do your part for the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

GSMNP is recruiting volunteers to adopt a trail along the 848 miles of maintained trails across the park.

Volunteers are needed to hike at least one designated trail, four times per year, and submit a report on their findings.

The information gathered by the hikers will help park trail maintenance staff prioritize their work. No experience is required, but prospective volunteers should be comfortable hiking in the backcountry and enjoy interaction with visitors.

Volunteers must attend a 3-hour required training which includes information on how the park maintains trails, how to report relevant trail needs information, and how to instill ‘Leave No Trace’ practices while hiking. Volunteers must attend one of the following training opportunities held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Oconaluftee Visitor Center near Cherokee, NC on Saturday, March 28 or at Sugarlands Visitor Center near Gatlinburg, TN on Saturday, April 11.

For information about the Trails Forever initiative and the ongoing partnership with Friends of the Smokies to improve many of the parks most heavily trafficked trails, visit https://friendsofthesmokies.org/trailsforever/ for additional volunteer opportunities.

