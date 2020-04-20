Smoky Mountain National Park officials request comments on Sevier County projects

The National Park Service is asking for your feedback on four transportation and recreation planning efforts that will address visitor access, safety, transportation, and recreation in the Sevier County portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The projects are:

• Wears Valley Mountain Bike Trail Network Feasibility Study

• Metcalf Bottoms Access Improvements Feasibility Study

• Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Spur Safety Improvements Planning

• Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Spur Greenway Feasibility Study

Before the project's planning phase begins, officials want to use comments from the public about how these areas could be improved.

For more information about the transportation and recreation planning projects and to provide comments, please visit the park website

here where an informational newsletter can be viewed and comments submitted. Comments may also be submitted through the mail to Transportation and Recreation Planning Projects, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, 107 Park Headquarters Rd, Gatlinburg, TN 37738.

