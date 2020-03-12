Smoky Mountain Winterfest 2020 canceled for first time over coronavirus concerns

Smoky Mountain Winterfest 2020 has been canceled as concerns grow over the coronavirus.

The event was set to be held at Thompson Boling-Arena on the University of Tennessee campus March 13 through 15. UT suspended all campus events until April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Event coordinators said they were advised, that since the event is so large it does not need to happen.

"It's unfortunate, we don't know what will happen or if we're going to reschedule to another date," event coordinators said. "We're going to look at those possibilities."

The event has never been canceled before.

