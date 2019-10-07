Smoky Mountain resort named No. 1 in the South

Condé Nast released a list of the top ten resorts in the United States and a resort in the Smoky Mountains owned by a Knoxville couple took the number one spot.

The Swag, a luxury resort, took the top spot in the South for the third year in a row.

The Condé Nast Traveler 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards recognize the best resorts in the United States and by region as voted by readers.

The Swag resort offers 14 rooms with stone fireplaces, steam showers and private balconies. The property gives visitors the chance to explore miles of hiking trails, nature guides, massages and outdoor activities. Cooking classes and printmaking classes are also offered at the resort located just outside Waynesville, North Carolina.

“We always strive to offer a luxurious experience in a rustic atmosphere, focusing on warm and welcoming service to make sure every guest feels at home,” The Swag owner Annie Colquitt said. “Our guests are at the heart of everything we do. We can’t thank them enough for voting and for loving The Swag as much as we do. It’s an honor to be recognized again.”

People not looking for a weekend getaway can enjoy the resort by dining at the award-winning restaurant that offers dinner, Sunday brunch, Wednesday picnics and packed lunches to take on a hike.

The Swag has been open for 38 seasons and sits on a mountain top across 250 acres of land.

