Snapchat announces it will stop promoting President Trump's account

The company that owns Snapchat announced it will stop promoting President Donald Trump's account.

Snap Inc. said it made the decision because it did not want to "amplify" those who "incite racial violence." The company said the decision came after President Trump tweeted that protestors outside the White House would be "greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen."

Snapchat is the latest social media app to take make changes in response to the president's posts. Last week, Twitter began fact-checking Trump's tweets and flagging violations.

According to Snap Inc. President Trump's account will no longer be seen or promoted on Snapchat's Discover tab. The account will, however, still be active and available to the public.

"We are not currently promoting the president's content on Snapchat's Discover platform," Snap said in a statement. "We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover. Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America."

Trump's Snapchat account currently has more than 1.5 million followers. The Trump Campaign told Bloomberg News it saw the app and its Discover page as an important way to attract young voters.

"Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said. The statement said Snapchat did not not want to "share the positive words of unity, justice, and law and order from our President."

