Snapchat meeting leads to Kentucky robbery, arrest

Three people are charged with robbery after reportedly derailing a victim’s would-be meeting.

Around 5:30 a.m., Nicholasville police officers say they stopped a vehicle with three people inside that was driving without headlights.

"I can say in my 34 years, there have been good ones and there have been bad ones, but there's not really a routine traffic stop," Nicholasville Police Sgt. Kevin Grimes said.

During the traffic stop, a backup officer reportedly saw the stock of a rifle in the car through the window. After getting everyone out, they discovered it was an AR-15.

The driver of the vehicle then advised an officer that he was being robbed by the two others in the car, and had been held hostage for several hours.

Additionally, the victim told police that he had been on the way to meet a girl he met on Snapchat. When he arrived, however, the victim said he was met by the other two men, and that they were carrying the AR-15.

The suspects then reportedly ordered the victim to drive to an ATM. That ATM location, however, was not working, and the three were told it would not be serviced for several hours.

According to the victim, that’s when the suspects drove him around to several businesses, buying different items. This continued until the vehicle was stopped by officers.

"The suspect didn't know how to work the headlights and it got him caught," Grimes said. "Thank goodness for that situation, for the officer being where he was or these guys could have gotten away with a robbery or could have hurt this individual."

Police arrested Kevin Reed and an unidentified juvenile and charged them with robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

Police also charged Ashton Clark, who police say is the girl who lured the victim to the meeting spot through Snapchat, with robbery.

Clark and Reed were taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center.

The juvenile was taken to the Fayette County Juvenile Detention Center

