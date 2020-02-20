Snow is falling at the Gatlinburg SkyBridge

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) — The Gatlinburg SkyBridge shared a video of beautiful snowy views from above the city.
Via: Gatlinburg SkyliftPark
"Snow is falling on the Gatlinburg SkyBridge this morning ❄️
North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge sitting 500 feet above downtown is a pretty cool vantage point to see the fluffy white stuff fall on Gatlinburg ☃️
To see real-time snowfall for yourself, visit our website and check out the live mountaintop cams from the SkyBridge! ❄️
#gatlinburgskybridge #snow"
