Snow is falling and lights are twinkling on the Gatlinburg Skybridge

Christmas lights twinkled in the snow above Gatlinburg Monday morning atop the Sky Bridge.

A video posted by Gatlinburg SkyliftPark shows how they're getting into the Christmas spirit.

'The “SnowBridge” returns on this magical December morning at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park ☃️," the park said on Facebook.

The bridge was open Monday morning and visitors were allowed to walk across to take in the snowy scenery. Park officials said the bridge closes if ice makes it too slippery, but it's still safe to enjoy in snowy conditions.

