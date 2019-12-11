Snow showers end, sunshine returns Wednesday

After about half an inch to an inch and a quarter of rainfall this morning, most of the area did transition over to snow for the afternoon and evening hours. Snowfall totals range from about an inch in the Valley to between two and three inches of snow for the Plateau, Southeast Kentucky and Northeast Tennessee.

Overnight, snow showers continue in the mountains as the clouds clear west to east. We'll drop to the upper 20s in the Valley and low 20s on the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine returns Wednesday, but it will stay chilly in the low 40s.

Scattered showers return again Friday, with isolated sleet to snow in the mountains in the morning, and then rain scattered Friday and Saturday. We'll warm from highs in the mid 40s Friday to low 50s on Saturday.

Austin Bowling

WVLT Meteorologist

