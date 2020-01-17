Snowman construction worker missing from Gatlinburg

A snowman construction worker, described as a "master builder" and "family man" who loves cold weather, has been reported missing by the City of Gatlinburg.

According to the Gatlinburg Police Department, a statue of a snowman was first reported missing by employees with the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau on January 10.

The statue had been on a bench near 653 Parkway and was stolen.

Hal, as the statue is called, is 5'5" and weighs 100 pounds. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Gatlinburg Police Department at (865) 436-5181.

