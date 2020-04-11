Oak Ridge Farmers' Market goes on, practicing social distancing

The Oak Ridge Farmers' Market has been running more than 40 years. City Manager Mark Watson said it's the oldest market in the state and for the first time, opening weekend looked a little different amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We didn't want to just let it go, we wanted to get it back. So we've taken numerous precautions," Watson said.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said farmers' markets are considered an essential business.

"It's important for our community to have a place to go to get fresh produce," Watson told WVLT News.

Saturday, April 11, hand sanitizer stands were placed throughout the parking lot. Customers were also kept at least six feet from vendors, crowds were limited, and vendors had to wear gloves.

"We're wearing gloves with our customers, we have two of us -- one touches the product and the other touches the money. We're constantly sanitizing," Angie Cook said. She owns Cooks on the Curb. Like many small businesses, she said business has slowed slightly.

"Some of our orders have slowed -- but coming out here to the farmer's market -- people are really excited that we're able to do this."

13 different vendors filled the parking lot in Oak Ridge, which runs every Saturday through the summer starting at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.