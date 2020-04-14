Social distancing until 2022? Scientists say it's possible without a vaccine

Could the U.S. be practicing social distancing until 2022? Some scientists say that's a possibility if a vaccine isn't found soon.

Research was published in the journal Science by scientists with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Tuesday said that long-term social distancing is possible.

CNN reported the team used what's already known about COVID-10 and other coronaviruses to create possible scenarios around the current pandemic.

"Intermittent distancing may be required into 2022 unless critical care capacity is increased substantially or a treatment or vaccine becomes available," they wrote in their report. "Even in the event of apparent elimination, SARS-CoV-2 surveillance should be maintained since a resurgence in contagion could be possible as late as 2024."

The research also indicated that the virus would come back full-force fairly quickly once social distancing restrictions are lifted.

"If intermittent distancing is the approach that's chosen, it may be necessary to do it for several years, which is obviously a very long time," Dr. Marc Lipsitch, an author on the study and an epidemiology professor at the Harvard School of Public Health, told reporters.

Officials said one important factor is whether people are immune to the new coronavirus after being infected; researchers don't have that answer yet.

CNN reported researchers say they are aware that such prolonged distancing, even if intermittent, would likely have "profoundly negative economic, social, and educational consequences."

