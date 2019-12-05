Social media video appears to show Knox County school officer repeat racial slur

The Knox County School System responded after a video circulating social media claimed to show a Knox County School officer use a racial slur in a verbal altercation with a person. The officer is with the Knox County School System.

On December 5, WVLT News was alerted to a video posted to social media that appeared to show an officer walking away from the person taking the video. The person taking the video can be heard saying a racial slur, and the school resource officer appears to repeat the slur. The video was posted just before Thanksgiving on November 22.

The Knox County School System responded to WVLT News on Thursday night and said the administration was aware of the video. A spokesperson for the school system said the incident was investigated and "appropriate action was taken." The spokesperson did not clarify what that action was.

WVLT News has reached out to the person who took the video for permission to use the video and for comment.

