Soggy weekend for those fall plans

Haunted houses, zombie crawls, and the Vols are back in town, oh my!

It's the last weekend before Halloween and the weather will be spooky at times. Just pack the rain jacket and some waterproof gear and your costume or UT gear will stay dry.

Even though we are still in a drought, we have rainy weather for the second weekend in a row, and for the third weekend in the last four weeks!

A High Wind Warning is also posted for the higher parts of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and it will be a very windy day Saturday.

A lot of the mid-morning hours Saturday will actually be dry, as the warmer part of the storm moves to our north. If you are driving west, towards Nashville, or even up to Lexington, the rain will be much heavier, and longer-lasting through the weekend.

The showers around for the Vols/Gamecocks game will be light, but it'll be cloudy and warm.

If football isn't your thing, or you just couldn't get a ticket to Neyland, there's the South Knoxville Halloween Crawl, in the brewers district on the shore of the river. If you're up late Saturday, dressed as a ghoul, VFL, or vampire, the rain will intensify Saturday night.

Just don't go as the Wicked Witch from 'The Wizard of Oz.' We all know what happens when she gets wet!

Rain is out of here just after dawn Sunday. That sets up a night close to the day. The wind continues to howl through early Sunday, especially in the Smokies. Gusts will be above 50 mph in places like Mt. LeConte and Clingmans Dome.