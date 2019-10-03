22 soldiers injured in training accident at Mississippi military base

Nearly two dozen soldiers were injured during a nighttime airborne training exercise Wednesday at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, according to WDAM.

Camp Shelby commander Col. Bobby Ginn said the troops were from the 4th Brigade of the 25th Infantry Division stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

Ginn said the troops were injured when they parachuted from an airplane during a training exercise around 8:30 p.m. He said the soldiers jumped from a C-130 aircraft, and wind blew them away from their intended drop zone into a group of pine trees.

Some of the soldiers had to be rescued after their parachutes became entangled in the trees.

John Pennell, Chief of Media Relations for U.S. Army Alaska, said 89 paratroopers were aboard the aircraft for the jump exercise.

"At this time, we’re tracking 22 injuries with 15 treated by medics in the field and seven transported to local hospitals,“ said Pennell.

Staff Sgt. John Healy, with the 177th Armored Brigade at Camp Shelby, said none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Pennell said it’s too early to speculate on what caused the accident but said a safety investigation is underway and more information will be available once it is complete.

Pennell said 3,000 troops from the 4/25 IBCT are on a special month-long training exercise at Camp Shelby called “Operation Arctic Anvil.” Healy said 650 soldiers were involved in Wednesday night’s exercise.

