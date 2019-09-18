Some East Tenn. counties eligible for flooding relief grants

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann announced multiple East Tennessee counties are now eligible for USDA flooding relief grants.

According to a release from Congressman Fleischmann, the grants total $150 million and will be available to Anderson, Hamilton, Campbell, Morgan, Roane, Scott and Union Counties.

“Earlier this year, East Tennessee was devastated by record flooding. Almost immediately, the true nature of the Volunteer spirit was shown as neighbors and local leaders united to help one another with response and recovery efforts. While time has passed, significant damage remains, and we must continue to do all we can to provide relief. I greatly appreciate USDA Rural Housing Service Administrator Bruce Lammers and the team at USDA for recognizing the need for continued aid in our communities.”

Grant applications will be accepted at all USDA state offices until the funding has been dispersed. For office locations, go here.

For more information on assistance, go here.

