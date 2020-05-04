Some KOA campgrounds in East Tennessee reopen

Some KOA campgrounds have reopened as COVID-19 related restrictions in Tennessee ease.

According to a release, KOA is "once again open to leisure RV travel and ready to host people eager to make their way outside after the unprecedented quarantine."

KOA campgrounds that have reopened are:

Clinton / Knoxville North KOA Journey

Townsend / Great Smokies KOA Holiday

Gatlinburg East / Smoky Mountain KOA Holiday

KOA said they will be taking extra precautions to keep visitors safe and that not all facilities are open, and some services are limited.

For more information, go here.

