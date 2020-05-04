Some KOA campgrounds in East Tennessee reopen

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Some KOA campgrounds have reopened as COVID-19 related restrictions in Tennessee ease.
According to a release, KOA is "once again open to leisure RV travel and ready to host people eager to make their way outside after the unprecedented quarantine."
KOA campgrounds that have reopened are:
Clinton / Knoxville North KOA Journey
Townsend / Great Smokies KOA Holiday
Gatlinburg East / Smoky Mountain KOA Holiday
KOA said they will be taking extra precautions to keep visitors safe and that not all facilities are open, and some services are limited.
For more information, go here.
