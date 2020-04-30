Some South Carolina breweries dumping out unsold beer because of COVID-19 shutdown

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the brewery industry was growing at a fast pace in South Carolina, now one brewery has lost 70% of its sales.

Terry Horne owner of Liability Brewing Company in Greenville said other breweries in South Carolina, have been solely relying on to-go sales in the last few weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Horne said almost all breweries rely on in-person taproom sales.

"Most of the breweries in the state are built around the taproom model," Horne said. "If that doesn't work these businesses can't function."

Horne says they have shifted their focus to putting their beer in cans instead of just making it for taps.

According to the South Carolina Brewers Guild, the industry supports about 5,000 jobs. They said the industry has a $800 million impact on the state.

"We've slowed down," Horne said. "We've only brewed two batches of beer since this all started. Which normally we would brew one to two batches a week."

South Carolina Brewers Guild said because of the shutdown and current alcohol laws in South Carolina, brewers are limited on how they can get their products out the door.

Breweries can sell a limited amount of beer to a customer per day.

Brook Bristow is the Executive Director of the South Carolina Brewers Guild. He said they have been asking lawmakers to make some temporary exceptions to allow breweries to do home deliveries and loosen other restrictions so breweries can generate more revenue.

Horne said any extra revenue right now could be a big help.

Bristow said if these current conditions continue, about 80% of breweries in South Carolina will be closed within three months.

Horne said they will be dumping out about 17 kegs of beer that is no longer fresh by the end of the week.

"The shutdown has prevented us to sell those beers that would sell within 60 to 70 days," Horne said.

Horne said if sales don't pick back up, he'll have to dump out about 270 kegs of beer over the course of 90 days. He said his business would essentially be losing up to $70,000 worth of beer.

According to Bristow, there are about 92 breweries and brewpubs right now in South Carolina.

