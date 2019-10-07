Some UT basketball games already sold out, limited tickets available for others

Basketball season is right around the corner, and some games for Tennessee's upcoming season are already sold out.

The university announced on Monday, via Twitter, that home games against Kentucky (February 8) and Auburn (March 7) are sold out.

The university also announced that there are limited tickets available for games against Wisconsin, Florida, and Memphis.

Tennessee had a historic 2018 season, which included a spot at the top of the AP Poll for four weeks during the season, and came to an end in the Sweet 16.

The upcoming season begins with an exhibition on October 30 against Eastern New Mexico, and the first regularseason game against UNC Asheville on November 5.