Some companies testing out four-day work weeks

The end to a long work week might come sooner than you think.

A Microsoft campus in Japan tested out a four-day work week for a month and the results might shock you.

For a month, Japan Microsoft shut down their office every Friday during a program called the “Work Life Challenge,” trading in their laptops for more time spent at home.

During the study, employees were urged to spend less time on emails and meetings, which increased productivity and decreased stress. The company saw a whopping 40 percent productivity boost.

“It’s so nice to have that Friday off and be able to do other things beside work,” said Lieutenant Dan Rawlinson.

For the last 13 years, Rawlinson has worked 10 hour days, four days a week.

“I can do more work in the yard and, of course, have more time to spend with my family," he explained.

Since 1999, the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy has followed the four-day work week, and Rawlinson says he thinks his team is happier and better because of it.

“It has definitely worked for us," he said. "I think it would definitely work for other companies or agencies too.”

And he’s not alone.

“We feel like it boosts moral and helps get us through the week and gets the students back home and to their families,” said Shannon Sandridge with the Mississippi Fire Training Academy.

When the instructor chief first started at the MFTA they were on five-day work schedule and looking for a way to reduce money costs.

“The whole purpose was to, in the long run, save the state money by shutting it down on Fridays," Sandridge said.

But not only that, “It gives the instructors an extra day to do things with their families and we hope it boost morale for the instructors.”

