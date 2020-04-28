Some customers aren't rushing back to the tables at Tenn. restaurants

Most Tennessee restaurants were allowed to open their dining rooms to the public on April 27. State guidelines called for workers and customers to pass a health screening.

Most Tennessee restaurants were allowed to reopen their dining rooms to the public Monday. / Source: WVLT

Some restaurants didn't open at all and said it was just too risky; others saw good business.

Despite having its dining room area closed for more than a month, the owners at Gametime Pizza in Andersonville said business is booming.

"It's been very good, actually. We probably 'bout doubled in business," Kenny Price, co-owner, said.

The owners Kenny and Cynthia Price said they're grateful, but it's not easy to sit back and watch others not able to say the same.

"It's so many parents that come in here and they have kids and they can't (pay). We have a family that we have to feed every day — we don't mind at all, but it's just sad," Price said.

All this is why they couldn't wait to get a taste of life before COVID-19. They thought the first day of reopening the dining area was going to give them that, but they said no one came to dine in on their first day back.

Some customers told WVLT News they just wanted to eat at home while others said it wasn't worth the possible exposure.

"I feel like it shouldn't be on the table as an option because it creates a risk," Wesley Garren, a take-out customer, said.

The restaurant was prepared with gloves, disinfectants and social distancing. Though, one thing they said they aren't ready to do is screen customers with basic questions about COVID-19 symptoms.

"If it came down to it we will, but everyone here is like family and if they had any of those symptoms I don't think they would come in," Cynthia Price said.

The restaurant next door, La Siera simply wasn't ready for dine-in. Its customers said they can't wait for that day.

"We just got off from work it would've been nice to sit down and enjoy a meal,"

Back at Gametime, Cynthia said their time is here.

"Come in and don't be scared. We keep everything clean and we're here for you," Cynthia said.

According to The Tennessee Department of Health, Anderson County has a total of 24 positive COVID-19 cases, 1 reported death and 20 recovery cases as of April 27th.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.