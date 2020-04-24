Oak Ridge restaurant says it won't reopen until June

Some restaurants and stores can once again start serving customers next week as Governor Bill Lee's Safer at Home order is expected to expire.

While many owners are eager to get back to business, some say it's not worth it under current guidelines.

For the past eight years, Dean's Restaurant and Bakery has been a staple in Oak Ridge serving customers a variety of dishes, but coronavirus forced them to close their doors.

"It’s the most significant impact a restaurant can have," Dean Russell said. "Zero funds coming in, and you’re laying off employees."

It's something Russell said he's never had to do. Now his Jackson Square restaurant has been closed for more than a month. Gov. Lee said earlier this week restaurants can start to open up if they follow guidelines.

"When you build a business to do XYZ and you’re only allowed to do X, it’s problematic," Russell said. "There is that concern, and it’s a big concern coming off the heels of being closed for several weeks."

State guidelines require restaurants to operate with 50% capacity for the foreseeable future. Russell said he worries about the safety of his customers and staff, along with his bottom line.

"After being closed for two months to opening up at 50% with some take out, its a gamble," Russell said. "It’s a crap shoot, so I didn’t want to take that chance."

As of now Russell doesn't plan on opening until June. He wants things to be back to normal before welcoming back customers. Until then he's doing needed repairs around the restaurant.

"You’ve got to stand up and fight," Russell said. "That’s what it’s going to take, if you’re going to survive. For me, it’s just another challenge and I’m going rise above it."

