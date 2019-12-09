Someone ate the duct-taped banana 'art' that sold for $120K

A banana duct-taped to a wall stole the show after it sold for $120,000 at a Florida gallery.

The piece became more of a show stopper when someone walked up to the exhibit and ate the banana.

"I really love this installation. It's very delicious," David Datuna wrote on Instagram, alongside a video showing the aftermath of his stunt.

The piece, titled "Comedian," was consisted of a banana bought in a Miami grocery store and a single piece of duct-tape. The gallery said there were three editions of the piece.

Organizers previously said the banana could be replaced if needed. On Sunday, however, the gallery announced the installation had been removed completely due to public safety concerns.

"Art Basel collaboratively worked with us to station guards and create uniform lines," it read. "However, the installation caused several uncontrollable crowd movements and the placement of the work on our booth compromised the safety of the artwork around us, including that of our neighbors."

Copyright 2019 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.