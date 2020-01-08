Someone lured seagulls to parking lot with popcorn, then ran them over, police say

Popcorn isn’t normally purchased with sinister motives but the Laurel Police Department said someone did so in an animal cruelty case over the weekend.

Police in Maryland are searching for the person who used popcorn to lure a flock of seagulls to a parking lot, then drove over them. (Source: WJZ/CNN)

Officers arrived outside a Dollar Tree Saturday morning to find a flock of dead seagulls clumped together in the parking lot.

Investigators learned someone bought some popcorn from the Dollar Tree and emptied it in the parking lot to lure the birds in. That person then drove through the unsuspecting flock, killing at least 10 of them.

The perpetrator fled the scene before authorities arrived, so they’re asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

