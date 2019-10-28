Someone remixed the alphabet song and the internet is outraged

Every kid relies on the alphabet song to learn their ABC's but the catchy jingle got remixed and the internet is not happy.

Most kids get mixed up while learning the 26 letters and end up singing "elemenope" instead of enunciating "L M N O P." The remix was made to help kids clarify the letters.

The new version drags out the LMN part then takes a long pause before singing O. People took to social media to show their outrage at the ABC change up.

TV writer Noah Garfinkel shared the song on Twitter and said it was "life-ruining."

They changed the ABC song to clarify the LMNOP part, and it is life ruining. pic.twitter.com/TnZL8VutnW — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) October 26, 2019

The Tweet has nearly 100 thousand likes and thousands of comments with people sharing their distaste for the song.

