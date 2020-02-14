'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie out now, WVLT offers a sneak peek

The newest installment of "Sonic the Hedgehog" is now out for all to see.

Teaser Poster for Paramount Pictures' film 'Sonic The Hedgehog' | Source: (Paramount Pictures via MGN)

The premier, which was on Friday, February 14, shows how Sonic and his new pal, Tom Wachowski, are working to navigate Sonic's new life on Earth.

WVLT's very own, Cole Hall, got a sneak peek of the film. Take a look at his review by clicking the video at the top of the page.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.