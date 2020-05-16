South Carolina man attempted to throw two footballs filled with contraband over prison fence

A South Carolina man attempted to throw two footballs filled with contraband over a prison fence, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Rodney Tate of Gaffney and charged him with furnishing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy.

According to a report, his charges involve attempting to throw two footballs filled with tobacco, a digital scale and cigar wrappers over the perimeter fence at Lee Correctional Institution.

"The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law," SCDC officials said. "SCDC would like to thank the Lee County Sheriff's Department for their assistance in this arrest."

