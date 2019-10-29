South Carolina man cites fear of zombies as stabbing motive

A South Carolina man arrested for stabbing a woman says he feared she would feed him to zombies.

William Berry, 29, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

The Aiken Standard reports Berry was arrested Saturday in Monetta after a woman was stabbed multiple times in the back.

Sheriff's deputies later found Berry walking along the highway and arrested him. Under questioning, Berry told deputies he "poked someone" because she was trying to feed him to zombies and being mean to him.

The woman, an acquaintance of Berry's, was taken to a hospital with five or six stab wounds.

No bail had been set and Berry remained jailed Monday in Aiken County. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.