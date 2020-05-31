SC Police use tear gas to disperse crowds in Columbia, one arrested

Violence erupted in Columbia, South Carolina Sunday as crowds continued to protest the death of George Floyd.

Black Lives Matter organized the protest, which was scheduled to happen at the State House from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Around 2 p.m., the group began a spontaneous march toward the headquarters of the Columbia Police Department, leaders of the protest said that was not planned.

According to officials, the group was met by a line of police in riot gear and at least two rounds of tear gas were deployed.

CPD said they have the area around headquarters blocked off and the group left the area and returned to the State House.

The crowd began chanting, "We will breathe."

Shortly after 5:00 p.m., a group gathered at the State House started marching into downtown.

Officials said they asked the group to remain at the State House or go home.

One person was arrested. The reason for the arrest is unknown.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WIS. All rights reserved.