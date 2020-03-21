South Carolina police hand out toilet paper instead of tickets

A South Carolina police department is helping its community relieve stress from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Summerville Police Department posted a video on Facebook of an officer pulling over a few drivers.

Instead of handing out tickets, officers gave drivers a roll of toilet paper.

"We understand there's a lot of anxiety and stress out here," Officer Morris said. "So in lieu of giving tickets, we're going to give some toilet paper."

As the coronavirus continues to spread, pictures of grocery stores across the country have gone viral with bare shelves. Several stores have begun to limit the amount of toilet paper each customer can purchase.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.