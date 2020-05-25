South Carolina teen creates business to help with mask shortage caused by COVID-19

A South Carolina teen decided to start his own mask business to help with the shortage caused by COVID-19.

Hart Bridges,19, started Rosleck Safety after seeing mask shortages throughout the country.

“Just flipping through the channels, kept seeing masks shortages, masks shortages, and I thought, ‘how can I get involved in this?’” Hart Bridges said.

Hart decided to buy and sell masks much to his dad, Stacey Bridges' dismay.

"When he first came to me and told me to take all of his savings out, that he was going to buy masks to try to help people, I told him he had lost his mind and he'd never see the money again but... he had them all sold within the next day," said Stacey Bridges.

Stacey Bridges works for Carolina Cotton Works and enlisted the business's help with producing the masks.

"Trying to support U.S. and local jobs. At Carolina Cotton Works he was able to partner up with a big coalition of companies," said Stacey Bridges.

Hart said he buys the masks in advance and has sold 10,000 masks and donated 500 to various groups, including Cherokee Medical Center.

Cherokee Medical Center's president, Cody Butts, said he is impressed by the 19-year-old.

"Compassion to action in delivering to much-needed health care facilities right now in a time of need," said Butts.

Hart says it's those factors and more that lead to a successful business, not age.

"Good customer service, good product, and good outreach. If you have those things any age can work," said Hart.

If you want to help Hart Bridges in his mission to provide more masks here’s a link to his GoFundMepage.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WIS via WYFF. All rights reserved.