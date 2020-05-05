South Carolina woman spit on deputy claiming she had COVID-19

A South Carolina woman was jailed after she reportedly spit on a Florence County deputy and told him she had COVID-19.

WMBF reports 71-year-old Carol Hanna Parker was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on April 29 on charges of threatening a public official, resisting arrest, throwing bodily fluids by a prisoner, unlawful use of a telephone, and violation of a restraining order.

Jail records show her bond is set at $7,350.

According to authorities, Parker was also arrested on April 23 for reportedly threatening a person over the phone.

The deputy reported that Parker stuck him in the face with her body and then spit on him. While she was being booked, Parker allegedly said that she had previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a report.

WMFB reports Parker has been quarantined at the Florence County Detention Center as she awaits the results from a court ordered COVID-19 test.

