South College graduate shares experience fighting COVID-19 in New York

Many health professionals from across the country headed to the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in recent months to help the hospitals in overwhelmed cities like New York and Seattle to deal with the fallout of the virus.

One of those was South College graduate Rachel West who graduated from the college's Physician Assistant program in December 2019 and went to New York City to help in April.

“The experience taught me that healthcare takes a team,” West said. “Physicians, residents, interns, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, dietitians and nurses all worked together to help each patient. As a new grad, navigating the level of care required for the ICU, it was beneficial to be a part of a team.”

According to a release from South College, West had plans to work at a local health office, but COVID-19 prompted layoffs before she was set to start. That prompted her decision to go help in New York.

“I didn’t want to sit around when I knew I was healthy, knowledgeable and could make a difference,” West said.

South College said West went through Krucial Staffing, a company that specializes in disaster relief, before being assigned to the intensive care unit at Bellevue Hospital. She started April 1 and was provided a stipend for travel and was also housed in an area hotel.

“The hotel was filled with other healthcare workers,” West said. “For five weeks straight, I would work at the hospital, come straight back to my room, sleep, get up and do it all again.”

West originally planned to stay 21 days, but ended up staying two more weeks. When she returned to Knoxville, West spoke with students about her experience: "My education at South College included simulated experiences where we had to explain to family members what happened when a patient passed away,” West said. “I never thought I’d be leaning on those skills as much as I had to in New York.”

